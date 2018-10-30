Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.95 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 67,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,525,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 594,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 345.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 732,802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,843.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $904,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.