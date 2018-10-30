Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Black Knight worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,347,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $327,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $50,491,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Knight Equity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

