Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 23.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General American Investors by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General American Investors by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Rodney B. Berens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $148,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at $305,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $49,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,187.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.