Bank of America Corp DE Sells 60,077 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Coupa Software worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

In other news, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $618,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,472.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,696 shares of company stock worth $23,460,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

