Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,778 Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global Brass and Copper were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 412,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 4.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,687,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 37,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE BRSS opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $701.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

