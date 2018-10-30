Bank of America Corp (BAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,668,476 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 28th total of 124,284,713 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,209,589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

