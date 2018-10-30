Bank of America Analysts Give Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) a $340.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $340.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.16.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $440.87 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $530.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,995,000 after buying an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $156,768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,149,000 after buying an additional 45,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,217,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,239,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.