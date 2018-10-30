Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.