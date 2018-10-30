Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. was established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and govermnent institutions involved in foreign trade. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $627.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the second quarter valued at $52,937,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

