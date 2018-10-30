Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €6.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €6.80 ($7.91) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.78 ($7.89).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

