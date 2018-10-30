Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 13,616 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 922,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,249. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

