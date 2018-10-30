Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,483,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,561,000 after purchasing an additional 322,787 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,028,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,537,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,255,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,544,000 after purchasing an additional 730,488 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

KMI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 371,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,589,542. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

