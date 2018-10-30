Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 88,215 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,702. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

