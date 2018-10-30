Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 15,610 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,912 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,428,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 835,550 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 969,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 629,015 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,472. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

