Balchem Co. (BCPC) Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Balchem by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Balchem by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $140.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

