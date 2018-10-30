B2Gold’s (BTO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Cormark raised their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.38 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of C$367.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$379.21 million.

In related news, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$95,200.00. Also, insider Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$58,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 134,000 shares of company stock worth $317,000 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

