B. Riley Raises Intel (INTC) Price Target to $58.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $163,118. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after purchasing an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after purchasing an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 720,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.