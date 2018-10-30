Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $149,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,391 shares of company stock worth $10,268,682. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,966,000 after acquiring an additional 527,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,710 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,092,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,736,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,266,000 after acquiring an additional 863,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,853,000 after acquiring an additional 279,374 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

