Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 28,805 Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF (SKYY)

Aviance Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,805 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CLOUD COMPUTING ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

