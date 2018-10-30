Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $18.94 Million Stake in Total SA (TOT)

Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,258 shares during the quarter. Total makes up about 1.9% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Total by 3,696.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.7442 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

