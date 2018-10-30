Aviance Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,789 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (FBT)

Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 262.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 80.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV FBT opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.