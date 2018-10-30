Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avianca from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Avianca alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avianca by 79.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Avianca during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avianca by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avianca by 173.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Avianca by 73.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 246,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVH opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Avianca has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avianca will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.50%.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.