AVEVA Group (AVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

AVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of AVEVA Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,220 ($42.08) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,863.33 ($37.41).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,490 ($32.54) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 1,791 ($23.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,080 ($40.25).

In related news, insider David Ward sold 2,063 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,623 ($34.27), for a total transaction of £54,112.49 ($70,707.55).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software company in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.