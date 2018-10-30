AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH (AVCO) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH (OTCMKTS: AVCO) is one of 26 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors 122 402 576 30 2.45

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 13.89%. Given AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors -18.21% -37.44% -2.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH $1.08 million -$3.46 million -54.80 AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors $993.84 million $66.10 million 15.06

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH. AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH has a beta of -5.43, indicating that its stock price is 643% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH competitors beat AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

