Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $107.61 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total value of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,919 shares of company stock worth $2,351,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

