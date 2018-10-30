Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 300 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $164.76 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.