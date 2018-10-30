AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.