Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,930.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Gate.io and IDEX. Atonomi has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $73,930.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00148696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00242956 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.01 or 0.09975453 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,618,136 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

