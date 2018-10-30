Atlantic Power (AT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Atlantic Power to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Atlantic Power had a positive return on equity of 184.49% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AT opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Power stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Atlantic Power worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

