AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,705.70 ($74.56).

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,916 ($77.30). The company had a trading volume of 419,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

