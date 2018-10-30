AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,705.70 ($74.56).

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,916 ($77.30). The company had a trading volume of 419,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

