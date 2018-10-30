Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 341,353 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.36% of Arrow Electronics worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

