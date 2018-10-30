Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 27,186 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $125,649,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 202.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after acquiring an additional 624,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,045,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,376,000 after acquiring an additional 570,572 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NYSE:WM opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

