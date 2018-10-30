Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $18.16 Million Stake in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of Cabot worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 104.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 212,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 39.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,053,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $879,902.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,669.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 16th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

