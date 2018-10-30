Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 256,065 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 836.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,459,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 38.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,148,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after acquiring an additional 595,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HollyFrontier by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,753,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,021,000 after acquiring an additional 415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 76.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,846,000 after acquiring an additional 697,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

