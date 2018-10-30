ASGN (ASGN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have $76.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ASGN from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of ASGN opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ASGN has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $906.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, insider Theodore S. Hanson sold 12,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,152,175.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,156,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,171.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,687 shares of company stock worth $3,724,486 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,822,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

