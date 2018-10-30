Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Asante Solutions worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth $152,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth $170,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth $179,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asante Solutions by 423.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $385,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $459.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

