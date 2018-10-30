ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (AHKSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of AHKSY stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products.

