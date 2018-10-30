Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co also reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,752 shares of company stock worth $3,193,109 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 29,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

