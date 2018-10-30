ArtByte (ABY) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $5,128.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00775871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011041 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019896 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001143 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.