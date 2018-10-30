Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 158.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 449,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after buying an additional 78,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARW stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

