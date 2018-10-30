Array Biopharma (ARRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.54% and a negative net margin of 84.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 96,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Array Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $148,986.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $492,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $693,066. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

