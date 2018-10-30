Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.10 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 668,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,732,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,560,000 after buying an additional 86,735 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.65.

NYSE:NOC opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.12 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $319,521.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock worth $12,994,907 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.