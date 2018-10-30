Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Ares Management LP Unit to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.11 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ares Management LP Unit’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Management LP Unit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Management LP Unit stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management LP Unit has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Ares Management LP Unit news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $159,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$21.50” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

