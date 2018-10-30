Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of Synopsys worth $36,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $3,067,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 264.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 283.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Synopsys by 364.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $2,028,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,327.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

