Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 3,500 Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Oaktree Capital Group worth $35,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 67,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 276,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OAK shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $344,986.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $358,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,006,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,123,622.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

