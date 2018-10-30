Ardagh Group (ARD) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.31. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 824,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 239,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

