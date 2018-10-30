Apptio (APTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Apptio’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Apptio updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ APTI opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 0.14. Apptio has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $2,250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Morrow sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $322,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,840 over the last 90 days. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

