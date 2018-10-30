Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,639,000 after purchasing an additional 435,308 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,760,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,440,000 after purchasing an additional 996,084 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,186,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,585,000 after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. 1,896,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,953,227. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

