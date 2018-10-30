Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,185 shares of company stock worth $124,444,213. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie set a $235.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

