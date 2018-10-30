Apple (AAPL) Given a $272.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,876,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,439,684. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $4,131,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,153,283 shares in the company, valued at $238,245,202.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,185 shares of company stock worth $124,444,213 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 169,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.